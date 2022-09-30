For the drive home in Mason City: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Mason City will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
