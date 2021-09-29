Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City Thursday. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science.
