Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City Thursday. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph.