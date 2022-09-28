Sep. 28, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Mostly clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mason City area. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.