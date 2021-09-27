Sep. 27, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening's outlook for Mason City: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.