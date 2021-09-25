For the drive home in Mason City: Mainly clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Sep. 25, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
