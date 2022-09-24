For the drive home in Mason City: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Mason City. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 24, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
Weather prognosticators in the 231st edition of America’s oldest almanac are predicting a colder than normal winter in the Heartland.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
