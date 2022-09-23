Sep. 23, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening in Mason City: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mason City area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.