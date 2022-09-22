Sep. 22, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.