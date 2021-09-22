Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: A mostly clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mason City community. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
