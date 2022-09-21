Sep. 21, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Generally fair. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.