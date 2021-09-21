This evening in Mason City: A mostly clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
