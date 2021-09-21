 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Mason City: A mostly clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News