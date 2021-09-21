Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening in Mason City: A mostly clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.