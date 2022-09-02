Sep. 2, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mason City area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.