Mason City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Mason City. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 18, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
