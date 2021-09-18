 Skip to main content
Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

