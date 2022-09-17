Sep. 17, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mason City community. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.