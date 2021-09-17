Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening's outlook for Mason City: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Mason City. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.