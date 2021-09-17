This evening's outlook for Mason City: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Mason City. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
