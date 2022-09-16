Sep. 16, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.