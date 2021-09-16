Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening's outlook for Mason City: Clear skies early. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing later during the night. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Mason City will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Friday, there is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.