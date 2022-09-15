For the drive home in Mason City: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Mason City folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
