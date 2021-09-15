This evening's outlook for Mason City: Mostly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
