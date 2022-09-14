 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Mason City area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

