Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.