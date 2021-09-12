Sep. 12, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening in Mason City: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Mason City will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.