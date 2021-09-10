This evening's outlook for Mason City: A few clouds overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 10, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
