Sep. 10, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening's outlook for Mason City: A few clouds overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south.