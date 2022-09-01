Sep. 1, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening in Mason City: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Mason City area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.