Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Mason City will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

