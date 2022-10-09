This evening's outlook for Mason City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Mason City. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
