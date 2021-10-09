Oct. 9, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

 Skip to main content
This evening's outlook for Mason City: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Mason City. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

