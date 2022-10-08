Mason City's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Mason City. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees t…
Weather prognosticators in the 231st edition of America’s oldest almanac are predicting a colder than normal winter in the Heartland.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mason City community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. A 50-degree low is …
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Mason City. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degr…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mason City area. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. T…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mason City area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted.…
Hurricane Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Here's a look at the costliest U.S. hurricanes before Ian.
For the drive home in Mason City: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s …
Drought that dried out large parts of the U.S., Europe and China this summer was made 20 times more likely by climate change, a study says.