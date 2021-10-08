Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Mason City. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.