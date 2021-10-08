 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Mason City. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News