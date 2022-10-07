For the drive home in Mason City: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
