For the drive home in Mason City: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mason City community. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
