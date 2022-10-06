This evening in Mason City: A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mason City area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
