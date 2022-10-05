For the drive home in Mason City: A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 5, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
