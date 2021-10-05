Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mason City folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.