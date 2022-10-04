Mason City's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Mason City will be warm. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
