Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Mostly clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mason City Sunday. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
