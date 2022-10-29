This evening in Mason City: Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mason City community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 64-degree …
Today's temperature in Mason City will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Mason City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy s…
Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expect…
Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Mason…
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Its density is low, and it can easily be crushed, unlike a hailstone.