Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening's outlook for Mason City: Mostly clear. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mason City area. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.