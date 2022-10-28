 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening in Mason City: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

