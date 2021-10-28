Mason City's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, Mason City temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mason City area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Rain is ex…
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Today's…
Mason City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mason City area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecaste…
Mason City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expec…