 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, Mason City temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News