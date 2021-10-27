Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Rain likely. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 97% chance of rain. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.