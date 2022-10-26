 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Mason City: Overcast. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News