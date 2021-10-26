For the drive home in Mason City: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 44F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
