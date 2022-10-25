Mason City's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
