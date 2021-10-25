Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Mason City temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.