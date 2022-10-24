This evening's outlook for Mason City: Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, Mason City temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mason City community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 64-degree …
Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tod…
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Today's temperature in Mason City will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mason City today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Wednesday. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We'll see su…
For the drive home in Mason City: Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Maso…
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Its density is low, and it can easily be crushed, unlike a hailstone.
How the costs of disasters like Hurricane Ian are calculated and why it takes so long to add them up
Preliminary property damage estimates for Ian so far range from $42 billion to as much as $258 billion, with some landing in the middle.