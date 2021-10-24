Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Rain likely. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
