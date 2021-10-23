 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Overcast. Low 36F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Sunday. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 77% chance of rain. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News