For the drive home in Mason City: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
